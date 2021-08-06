Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $403.72 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.