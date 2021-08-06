Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 5,988 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.15 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.03 and a 1-year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

