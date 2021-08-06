Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 28.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $18.48 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

