Head to Head Comparison: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and The Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A The Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.32 -$26.15 million $0.81 114.65

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Howard Hughes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HG and The Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A The Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $115.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. Given The Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and The Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.28% -1.26% The Howard Hughes 4.53% 2.12% 0.86%

Summary

The Howard Hughes beats HG on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

