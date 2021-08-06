Head-To-Head Contrast: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) vs. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 8.24 $44.52 million $1.95 70.57 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.34% 15.66% 8.37% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novanta and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novanta currently has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.79%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.29%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Novanta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novanta beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

