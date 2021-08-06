Head-To-Head Survey: Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) versus Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 3.54% 26.44% 6.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allin and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43

Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $96.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Allin.

Risk and Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allin and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.68 $209.00 million $6.27 13.14

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

