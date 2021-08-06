Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,530 shares of company stock worth $11,586,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

