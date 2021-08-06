Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,491,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE HR opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

