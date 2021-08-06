Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.