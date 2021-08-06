HeartBout Trading Up 24.4% This Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $160,352.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00869668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042175 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.