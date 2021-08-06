Hecla Mining Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE HL opened at $6.07 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 211.40, a PEG ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

