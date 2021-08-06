Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) received a €2.20 ($2.59) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.99 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of €2.17 ($2.55). The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

