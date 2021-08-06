Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) received a €2.20 ($2.59) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.99 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of €2.17 ($2.55). The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

