Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Issue $0.44 Dividend

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4403 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

HEINY opened at $56.79 on Friday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

