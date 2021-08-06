Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 66 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE:KWR opened at $251.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.03.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.