Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,941.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 217,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

