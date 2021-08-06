Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $282.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

