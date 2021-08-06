Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

