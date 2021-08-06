Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 275 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 6elm Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

