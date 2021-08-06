Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

