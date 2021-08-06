HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 106,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 91,469 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,080,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

