Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.620-$3.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,883. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.67. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.