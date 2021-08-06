Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.080-$6.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.440-$1.480 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.40.

HRC opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

