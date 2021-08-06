Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.99. 1,739,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,825. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

