Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 161,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

