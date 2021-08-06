Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Commvault Systems worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Summit Insights raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -173.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.