Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Avid Technology worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,905,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVID. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 7,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

