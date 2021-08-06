Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 1,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.