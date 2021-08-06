Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 30,300 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Intrepid Potash worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $220,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 66.7% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.82. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,720. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $454.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

