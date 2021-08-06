Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,100 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,378.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,961 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,334 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

