Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HGV opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

