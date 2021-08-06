Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $171.25 million and $13.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000126 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002014 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,997,581 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

