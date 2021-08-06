HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.