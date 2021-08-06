Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 192,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

