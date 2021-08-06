Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. 905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.