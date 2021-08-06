Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.86. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.