Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 243,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.31. 346,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.