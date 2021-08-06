Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,407 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after acquiring an additional 192,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $80.43. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,304. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

