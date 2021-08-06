Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 9,219 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

SPGI traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $439.00. 12,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.59. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

