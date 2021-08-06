Howland Capital Management LLC Has $150.76 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $150,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 137,787 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,207,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 341,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,201. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

