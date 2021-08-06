Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $184,603,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 202,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.