Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $145,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $31,106,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,684. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

