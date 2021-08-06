Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 605,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,511,023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

