Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.20. Howmet Aerospace shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 12,252 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.