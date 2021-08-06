H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

HRUFF stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

