HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Buy at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HSBC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

HSBC stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

