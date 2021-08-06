HSBC Upgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to “Hold”

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.10. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $239,588,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

