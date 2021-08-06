HSBC’s (HSBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 400.60 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 420.59. The company has a market capitalization of £81.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

