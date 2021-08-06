Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.63. 1,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,390. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.31. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $202.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.25.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

