HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Citigroup

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $654.14. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -326.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.04. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $249.36 and a fifty-two week high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

