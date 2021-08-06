Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €51.02 ($60.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

