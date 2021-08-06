Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €51.02 ($60.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

